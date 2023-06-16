New York state trooper shot, wounded on upstate highway

​

A state trooper shot Friday during a traffic stop on an upstate New York highway was in stable condition, police said.

The trooper made a routine stop of a vehicle late Friday morning on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, about 20 miles west of Albany. During the stop, a person in the vehicle opened fire and struck the trooper, according to a release from state police.

A suspect who fled the scene was later located and taken into custody.

State police did not release further details, but said there was no threat to the public and that the investigation was continuing.