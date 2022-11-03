New York teen Brittanee Drexel sent eerie texts to boyfriend before disappearance, death: report

​

Brittanee Drexel, a 17-year-old from Rochester, New York, who went missing on a 2009 spring break trip to South Carolina before her remains were found in May, sent eerie text messages prior to her disappearance, according to a local report.

Raymond Moody, 62, pleaded guilty in October to kidnapping, raping and murdering Drexel while she was on vacation in Myrtle Beach.

Minutes before surveillance video footage from the hotel Drexel was staying at on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach captured the 17-year-old leaving, she texted her boyfriend about being upset and “so heated,” according to documents obtained by WCSC.

“Relax tomorrow i get to see you baby,” her boyfriend said the day she went missing.

REMAINS OF NY TEEN BRITTANEE DREXEL FOUND 13 YEARS AFTER GOING MISSING IN SOUTH CAROLINA, SUSPECT CHARGED

After discussing what to wear that evening with her friends, Drexel texted her boyfriend: “i’m staying in [sic] packing and going to sleep probably.”

CONFESSED FLORIDA COLD CASE MURDERER NOW SUSPECTED IN SERIAL KILLINGS, POLICE SAY

After not hearing from her for more than 10 minutes, Drexel’s boyfriend texted her: “Babe i’m concerned about ya [sic] let me k whats going on okay [sic] I don’t want you out alone if your friends are being d—s But i also dont [sic] want you to ruin your last night there.”

About an hour after Drexel’s boyfriend didn’t hear back from her, he texted her saying he was going to call her mother.

LAS VEGAS POLICE ARREST MAN LINKED TO 1980 COLD CASE MURDER THROUGH DNA EVIDENCE

As hours passed, multiple friends texted Drexel asking where she was. One friend told her to “stop f—ing around.” Another friend said, “we think ur [sic] missing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The documents obtained by WCSC also show where her cellphone pinged in various areas on the South Carolina coastline until she reached Pawley’s Island and her cellphone died three hours after she sent her last text.

Authorities did not find her remains until 13 years later.