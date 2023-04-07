New York woman abducted by her child’s father killed in shootout between captor, police: cops

​

A woman who was allegedly abducted from her upstate New York home by her child’s father was killed in a shootout between her accused captor and law enforcement in Virginia.

Michael Davis allegedly opened fire at police in Virginia when officers tried to pull him over during a high-speed pursuit, according to New York State Police.

During the chase, Davis hit a guardrail near Prince William County, Virginia, but continued to drive until he ran his SUV off the road and crashed it into a wooded area, Virginia State Police said.

“As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire,” they said in a statement.

Tatiana David was shot during the gunfire exchange, police said. Her body was found outside of Davis’ white SUV, they said.

She died on her 34th birthday.

Davis also suffered life-threatening injures and was flown to a nearby hospital, according to police. He remains in critical condition.

David was pronounced dead at the scene, although it is unclear at this point who fired the fatal shot.

The suspect, Davis, had a previous relationship with the victim and is the father of their 4-year-old child, but they were no longer a couple.

David’s mother, Michelle Berrios, said on social media that her “baby girl’s legacy will live on.”

“Tatiana Nicole David, your legacy will live on through ur [sic] son. He’s good. He’s with family ur [sic] family. Rest in peace my baby girl,” Berrios said.

“Today, another angel gained her wings. My baby. Fly high. Make sure you stay with xsavior [sic]. He has his own angel until we meet again. Go hang out with ur grandma and all the rest of our people. I love you Mami.”

New York State Police said David’s cause of death is pending investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

No members of law enforcement suffered serious injuries.