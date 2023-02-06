New York woman pronounced dead, starts breathing hours later

​

A Long Island, New York, woman who was pronounced dead at the nursing home she lived, started breathing again after she was taken to a local funeral home, according to reports.

Fox station WNYW reported that the 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

At 1:30 p.m., she was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, New York, and at 2:09 p.m., she started breathing again.

The woman has since been transported to an area hospital.

The New York State Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.

A funeral home in Iowa experienced a comparable situation early last month, and now faces thousands of dollars in fines.

A 66-year-old woman was living at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center since Dec. 2021 before she moved into a hospice care facility, according to a report released on Feb. 1, 2023, from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

Now the facility faces state violations that could result in fines up to $10,000.

Staff members noticed the woman’s health diminish and on Jan. 3 she was pronounced dead when staffers noticed “her mouth was open, her eyes were fixed, and there were no breath sounds,” the report read.

After reaching out to a funeral home and alerting the family, a licensed nurse practitioner and funeral home director put the woman’s body into a body bag and zipped it shut. Both officials said there were no signs of life.

While at the funeral home, a staff member opened the bag, saw the woman’s chest moving, and she gasped for air. The funeral home called 911, and when responders arrived, they were able to record a pulse and breathing.

She returned to the care facility and two days later died with her family by her side.

Louis Casiano contributed to the reporting of this story.