New York woman suffers severe spinal injury after man randomly shoves her into subway car: police

New York City police are looking for a man who allegedly shoved a woman’s head into a subway car in Manhattan, causing serious injuries to her spine.

Police said just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was walking on the southbound platform at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street subway station when an unknown man approached her from behind.

After approaching the woman, police said, the man shoved her head into a departing train.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

She is being treated for lacerations to the head as well as spinal injuries.

The suspect took off and headed toward the Second Avenue exit.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be left at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or through the department’s Twitter @NYPDTips.

The incident comes as crime on the city’s subways continue to gain attention amid the controversial death of Jordan Neely, who was reportedly acting erratically and threatening passengers on a subway train earlier this month before he was confronted and placed in a choke hold by Marine veteran Daniel Penny.

Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.