New York woman tased, robbed Uber driver after ride

A New York woman allegedly tasted and robbed her Uber driver at the end of a ride in Manhattan, and police are still searching for her.

According to the New York Police Department, a 55-year-old Uber driver picked up the unknown woman on November 13 at around 1:30 a.m. at 102nd Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem.

The woman requested the driver drop her off at West 9th Street and 6th Avenue in Greenwich Village.

But when they arrived at the location, the woman pulled out a Taser from her bag and used it several times on the driver’s right shoulder.

She then allegedly grabbed from the car’s center console the victim’s wallet, which contained $375 in cash, as well as credit cards and personal identification, before fleeing from the vehicle on foot.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene of the attack.

Police said the suspect was a female around 25-years-old. They described her as being 5’5″ and around 125 pounds, with a thin build and black dreadlocks.

The woman was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, black pants and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

The suspect was later spotted in surveillance footage from a McDonald’s in Midtown, where she made a transaction using the victim’s stolen credit card.