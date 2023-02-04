Newark FBI office in contact with local police over city councilwoman’s murder: ‘We will do all we can’

​

The FBI has said it is willing to assist in the ongoing investigation into the murder of New Jersey Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour, who was gunned down in her vehicle outside her suburban apartment complex, officials confirmed.

The FBI’s Newark field office said Friday that agents had contacted their local law enforcement partners related to the killing Wednesday, when 30-year-old Dwumfour was shot multiple times in her vehicle outside her apartment building at the Camelot at La Mer complex in Sayreville, New Jersey.

“Should they ask us for any assistance, we will do all we can to help their investigation,” the statement continued.

James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the Newark field office, was asked about the agency’s involvement during an unrelated press conference Thursday afternoon. He responded that the FBI was aware of the shooting and “we are working with all of our partners in order to find out more about that incident,” My Central Jersey reported.

Dwumfour was shot and killed shortly after 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Neighbors at the tree-lined complex described to Fox News Digital hearing several shots before Dwumfour’s white vehicle rolled several feet into multiple vehicles parked within the lot.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Dwumfour suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not released any new information about the case since early Thursday.

Isaac Oppong, 59, learned late Wednesday from his wife that his vehicle, a silver Mercedes sedan, had been hit.

“There was a lady downstairs who knocked on the door and said, ‘Your car’s been hit. They just killed somebody … the person hit your car,'” he recalled to Fox News Digital. Oppong, who has lived in the complex for nearly two decades, said he was at work at the time but returned home around midnight to see police in front of his building.

Another man, who was in the apartment complex visiting family at the time, said he heard “six or nine shots.”

“When I heard the shooting, I told my cousin to get down,” said the resident, who asked to remain anonymous. “I saw the car … rolled and slammed into those cars.”

He said several police vehicles arrived within minutes and “were trying to break the window of the car. Obviously it was locked.”

The man further described how Dwumfour was the only person in the car at the time. In the moments after her car crashed into the other vehicles, he could hear the sound of Dwumfour’s cellphone receiving several text messages in rapid succession.

“I guess the phone was connected,” he said. “So you kept hearing the phone notification go off, like a lot. Not like someone just randomly texting. It was more like a lot of texting. Like dings, dings, dings, but you heard it through the car speaker.”

He provided Fox News Digital with images from the aftermath of the crime scene showing the white SUV that had careened into the other vehicles.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators used a bulldozer to pull the grates from at least three different storm drains within the apartment complex where the crime occurred. An officer removed a sneaker from one and what looked like a blue piece of clothing from another. It was not clear if either item was related to the attack on Dwumfour.

Sayreville Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office also used a K-9 and a drone, among other investigative techniques.

Officers could also be seen examining the fence-lined perimeter of the apartment complex, where they established a crime scene shortly thereafter. The police K-9 searched the area and other parts of the apartment complex later in the day.

Investigators sifted through a dumpster, removing garbage bags one by one as they searched the interior before replacing the trash.

Glenn Skarzynski, a business administrator for the Borough of Sayerville, told Fox News’ Nate Foy that Dwumfour “worked very closely with our police, fire and EMS as a liaison to the council.”

He said Dwumfour had a young daughter and was very involved with her church.

Additionally, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick described Dwumfour as “a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents.”

“As mayor, I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader,” Kilpatrick said. “On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”