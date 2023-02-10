NJ councilwoman murder: Investigators eye church where she was treasurer in unsolved shooting, report says

​

New Jersey police have looked into a Newark church as part of their investigation into the unsolved shooting death of a GOP lawmaker attacked outside her home last week, according to a new report.

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican borough councilwoman from Sayreville, died in a barrage of gunfire on Feb. 1 in front of her townhouse, according to authorities.

Witnesses told Fox News Digital they heard at least a half-dozen gunshots and then her SUV slam into a row of parked cars – minutes before a nearby surveillance camera captured images of a figure running away from the area.

The Middlesex County Prosecutors’ Office said Dwumfour suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwumfour was reportedly an active member of the Champions Royal Assembly church in Newark and had once been a pastor there.

Police left flyers asking for information in the case on cars parked there last week and have looked at the modems and phones of some members, according to News 12 New Jersey.

John Wisniewski, a former Democratic state assemblyman and Sayreville resident, told the station that Dwumfour was involved in the church’s finances.

“She was a treasurer with her church,” he said. “Anytime that you’re dealing with money, sometimes there are people who are not happy.”

And according to the Asbury Park Press – she was also a pastor there before taking office, soliciting donations from members.

Linking to one of her sermons posted to YouTube, the paper revealed she urged her congregation to give large donations and even expensive jewelry – or an Omega watch.

Authorities have released few updates in the case and said Wednesday they had nothing new to report.

Sayreville police are asking for anyone with surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments to share video from between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of the crime. They are also seeking dashcam video from drivers who may have been on Ernston Road, Gondek Drive or Point of Woods Drive around that time.

The community is about 35 miles southwest of New York City. Dwumfour won an upset in a November 2021 election of an incumbent Democrat.