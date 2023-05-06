Nonprofit group calls on federal government to strip PBS funding in response to network’s ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda’

​

FIRST ON FOX: A nonprofit organization that advocates for transparency in government is calling on the federal government to strip funding from the Public Broadcasting Service in response to the organization’s promotion of an LGBT “toolkit” for teachers and critical race theory principles.

“PBS is clearly engaged in promoting inappropriate LGBTQ+ and critical race theory propaganda to our children,” Citizens Defending Freedom Chief Communications Officer Kristen Huber said in a press release Thursday.

“Their ‘LGBTQ+Identity Kit is clearly a partisan effort to brainwash teachers and students, sowing seeds of division and hatred in an environment that should seek to protect our children, not use them as political pawns. We’re calling on the federal government to immediately strip PBS of its funding. American taxpayers should not be forced to fund a questionable curriculum for our children.”

The call to strip federal funding for PBS, which represents about 15% of its revenue, comes in response to the organization posting an “LGBT+ toolkit” on its website which it described as a way to help educators “understand and effectively address the complex and difficult issues faced by LGBTQ students.

The resources provided, according to PBS, are “designed to integrate LGBTQ+ history and narratives into U.S. History and English classrooms.”

The toolkit also contains a video promoting biological males competing in female sports and a video explaining how teachers can be an “ally” to the LGBT community.

Citizens Defending Freedom also took issue with a video in the toolkit with the title “All Oppression is Connected,” which the group contends pushes elements of critical race theory.

“If you line up all the people who are against the black people, and all the people who are against the gay people and all the people who are against poor women or abortion, chances are they’re related to each other, they know each other, and so, therefore, it’s the same enemy,” the video states.

PBS did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Citizens Defending Freedom’s press release comes the same week Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would continue funding for the state’s PBS station and claimed the network has been indoctrinating young children with LGBTQ propaganda through its programming the last few years.