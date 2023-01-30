North Carolina boy, 14, dies in bull-riding rodeo competition tragedy: ‘My lil cowboy’

​

A 14-year-old bull rider was tragically killed at a North Carolina rodeo on Saturday, according to reports.

Stokes County EMS responded at approximately 8:24 p.m. Saturday to a call for cardiac arrest at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series event at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King, N.C. Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC identified the deceased boy as Denim Bradshaw.

The cardiac arrest call came in while the boy was still riding the bull, according to WRAL News.

WFMY reported that the bull stomped on Bradshaw’s chest during the competition.

NORTH CAROLINA BILL WOULD FORCE SHERIFFS TO COOPERATE WITH ICE TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Bradshaw’s mother, Shannon Bowman, remembered her “lil cowboy” in a heartbreaking tribute shared to her Facebook page on Sunday.

Another mother in attendance at Saturday’s rodeo, Amanda Paquette, who was there to watch her own son compete, told WFMY that she watched the tragedy unfold.

Paquette said Bradshaw was dropped down into the shoot and got into place on the bull before the doors opened. The bull bucked twice, and the boy fell off. The bull then stomped on his chest, she said.

Rodeo EMT’s began performing life-saving measures before Stokes Emergency Services arrived, according to the outlet. The boy went into cardiac arrest and went to the hospital, where he died.

“I’m a single mom. I have spent these last two weeks saving my money to buy my son everything he needed for that rodeo. I wanted him to make sure he had everything he needed to be safe. But she had no idea that the next day her son wasn’t going to be there with her,” Paquette said, empathizing for Bradshaw’s mother.

William Cooper, who has been bull riding for years, told WFMY he also saw the boy get bucked off.

“I don’t know if he had time to move out the way. It slammed him to the ground like I was,” Cooper said, recalling his own experience of getting bucked. “I didn’t have time to roll over, nothing. It just slammed me down to the ground hard.”

“Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of bull rider, Denim Bradshaw,” Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC wrote on its Facebook page Sunday. “Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.”

Rodeo participants must sign a consent form to compete. For minors, the form must have a parent’s signature and be notarized, WFMY reported. The form acknowledges the rodeo is a dangerous activity and can expose the participant to personal injury and/or death.

On Facebook Sunday, Bowman wrote, “Last night was the longest night of my life!! My beautiful handsome 14-year-old son had went to be with the lord! I awoke in a nightmare for the rest of my life!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I hate myself for this call but he was loving every second of it I never seen him so happy as I had seen him last night before his departure,” Bowman said. “Denim baby you did it!! You did that!! I’m so proud of your braveness and your courage! My lil cowboy I will love and miss you so much, and I know God will take care of you. For the sake of your bull riding friends there really should be emt on site in this sport! That ride was a little to long