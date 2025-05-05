North Carolina couple nabbed after deputies find enough fentanyl to ‘potentially kill … 13,000 people’: cops

​

Two people were arrested last week in North Carolina after deputies discovered a quantity of fentanyl large enough to “potentially kill 13,000 people,” authorities said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin McCurry, 41, and Kayly Allman, 33, were arrested on April 30 after deputies searched their vehicle and found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop in the Clear Creek Access area of South Mountains State Park, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies allegedly found multiple items of drug paraphernalia in Allman’s possession, along with approximately 13.59 grams of a crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officials said McCurry was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and approximately 26.96 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl.

“In this case, the suspect, McCurry, was found in possession of over 26,000 milligrams of fentanyl – enough to potentially kill approximately 13,000 people,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to law enforcement, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to protecting the safety and well-being of our community by proactively addressing illegal drug activity,” the sheriff’s office said. “It should be noted that the estimated lethal dose of fentanyl is approximately 2 milligrams (mg), depending on individual tolerance and the purity of the substance.”

Both Allman and McCurry were out on pretrial release at the time of the incident, officials said, and as a result, neither was issued a bond, pending judicial review.

“This investigation is a powerful reminder of the severe threat fentanyl poses to public safety and highlights the critical need for ongoing vigilance and enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

