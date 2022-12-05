North Carolina Home Depot worker, 83, dies weeks after being shoved during theft; police searching for suspect

​

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

An elderly Home Depot employee died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in October when a theft suspect shoved him while allegedly stealing three pressure washers.

The suspect was leaving the store’s garden area on the morning of Oct. 18 with a shopping cart full of stolen goods when the employee approached him.

Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough Police Department appears to show the suspect shoving the elderly employee to the ground and hurrying out of the store.

The victim died on Dec. 1 due to complications from injuries he sustained during the incident. A medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide.

The Hillsborough Police Department is now searching for the suspect, described as a Black male about 6 feet tall who fled in a white Hyundai Sonata. A temporary North Carolina tag on the vehicle was obscured.

Gary Rasor, the employee, celebrated his 83rd birthday while hospitalized for his injuries.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our associate Gary. He was part of our team for more than 9 years. He was an amazing friend, husband, father and grandfather, always willing to help anyone,” a spokesperson for Home Depot told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Right now, our top concern is supporting his family and our associates during this difficult time.”

His wife previously told WNCN that her husband recognized the suspect.

“He knows the guy is a thief. He’s been there, he’s seen him in the store before,” she told the local news outlet. “And what he told me was that sometimes the guy will buy one or two items so he has a receipt, and then he’ll add more stuff to his cart and flash the receipt.”

Anyone with information about the suspect can email tips to [email protected] or call at 919-296-9562.