North Carolina man accused of stabbing girlfriend before pouring fuel on her, lighting house on fire

​

A North Carolina man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and then poured fuel all over her before lighting their home on fire, WBTV reported.

Just before 1 a.m., on Friday, WBTV reported that the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home for a possible arson and stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies found a mobile home on fire.

Detectives told WBTV that they believed Tamra Marie Clemans was at her home with her boyfriend, James Joseph Gunnerson, 48, when they got into an argument.

MINNESOTA WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING 2 CHILDREN, SETTING HOUSE ON FIRE

During the course of the argument, detectives said Gunnerson allegedly stabbed Clemans, poured fuel all over her body and the home – then lit them on fire.

Clemans was able to escape and seek shelter at a neighbor’s home, deputies told WBTV. She was seriously injured and airlifted to a burn center, where she remains in critical condition.

GEORGIA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING LAW STUDENT, SETTING FIRE TO APARTMENT IN 23-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE DENIED BOND

Fire crews stated that they found Gunnerson hiding in the backyard, armed with a knife. Deputies allegedly had to Taze him “numerous” times to take him into custody, WBTV reported.

Gunnerson was also burned and required treatment. He was arrested after he was released from the hospital and charged with first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder, according to Forsyth County jail records.

He is being held without bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for comment.