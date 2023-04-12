North Carolina mother and three children found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide

​

A mother in North Carolina and her three children were found dead inside their home Tuesday in what police are describing as a murder-suicide.

Police say that officers responded to a residence on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around noon, after reports of a shooting and found the mother and her three children dead.

Officials say that the mother, 40-year-old Ethal Syretha Steele, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her three children ages 9, 12, and 14 years old, were also found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

TEXAS ‘JUGGING’ VICTIM SHOOTS SUSPECT WHILE PULLING OVER VEHICLE HIMSELF, POLICE SAY

Authorities say there are no other suspects, and there’s not an active threat to the community.

TEXAS 13-YEAR-OLD KIDNAPPED IN FEBRUARY FOUND IN MISSISSIPPI WITH 27-YEAR-OLD MAN

Angela Terrill, one of Steele’s neighbors, told FOX 8 that the shooting hits close to home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This happened in my neighborhood. You don’t want to see this. You see this on the news, and…it is another neighborhood. For it to happen here in our neighborhood, is very concerning. It’s close to home,” Terrill said.