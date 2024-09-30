North Carolina official reveals shocking damage to tourist town: ‘All of it was washed into the lake’

​

The mountainous village where “The Last of the Mohicans” and “Dirty Dancing” were filmed is no longer there following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, a local official told Fox News Digital.

The little town of Chimney Rock in North Carolina sits at the base of Chimney Rock State Park and is home to the picturesque Lake Lure. Ed Broyhill, a North Carolina GOP national committee member, who owns a home on the lake, said the community has been devastated by storm damage.

“The saddest thing in the world is that a lot of the folks have etched out a living catering to tourism…. They have everything from hotels and motels and restaurants and nice stores and souvenir stores and clothing stores, and all of that was washed away. Every bit of it, all of it, was washed into the lake,” he said.

Roads are washed out, electricity remains out for many, and Broyhill believes it will take “at least a year” to rebuild.

He called it the “worst weather event that’s ever occurred in western North Carolina.”

Broyhill recalled watching National Guard helicopters evacuating people from the area Sunday. He inspected the local area and saw entire sections of road missing. “It’s surreal,” he said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in western North Carolina, ahead of the usually busy fall foliage season.

“Our top priority is everyone’s safety and well-being,” Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said in a press release. “People should still consider roads in western North Carolina to be closed and avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Priority must be given to all the emergency responders, utility and transportation crews, and others who are working hard to help with what will be a lengthy response and recovery effort.”