North Carolina Uber driver shot multiple times and mugged: reports

A North Carolina Uber driver was shot several times and mugged early Sunday morning was released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening wounds, according to reports.

The Queens City News reported that officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near Cypress Pond Drive in the northern section of Charlotte.

When officers arrived, they found an Uber driver who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation found the Uber driver was giving a ride to a juvenile passenger, who was in the back seat. Antwain Turner then allegedly approached the driver, 38, who police believe shot the driver twice before he was able to drive away from the scene and call 911.

As the driver suffered from his wounds and called for help, the juvenile passenger in the back seat took the driver’s wallet and left, police told the Queens City News.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident.

Uber said they are committed to the safety of drivers and have since removed the rider from the platform.

Drivers have access to several features within the application to keep them safe, such as an emergency button they can tap to dial 911, ride checks from the platform to ensure the driver and passenger are OK, and a feature that allows the driver to share their route in real time with family or loved ones.

“What this driver went through is horrifying,” Uber said. “We have been in touch with him to offer our support and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”