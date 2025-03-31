North Carolina woman allegedly murdered Green Beret husband, concealed his death: officials

​

North Carolina authorities have arrested a retired Green Beret’s wife in connection with his disappearance and murder.

Shana Cloud is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death after authorities found her missing husband, Clinton Bonnell, in a body of water in Fayetteville on Tuesday after receiving a phone call “in reference to human remains,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Bonnell, 50, had been missing since Jan. 28, when a Methodist University employee requested a wellness check on Bonnell at a residence in Fayetteville.

The former Green Beret had been attending the university’s physician assistant program and “failed to attend class” on the morning of Jan. 28.

“Upon Deputies arrival, they encountered Clinton Bonnell’s wife, Shana Cloud, who indicated she had not seen Bonnell since the day prior. Bonnell’s vehicle, along with his school book bag and other items, were located at the residence,” the sheriff’s office stated in the press release.

Later that same evening, Bonnell’s friend contacted authorities requesting another wellness check at the Fayetteville residence, and authorities opened a missing persons case into his apparent disappearance.

On Jan. 30, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit executed a search warrant at Bonnell’s residence. The next day, Feb. 1, detectives traveled to Virginia and executed search warrants on Cloud’s vehicle, rental property and phone with assistance from Virginia State Police.

Evidence that authorities collected while executing the warrant was transferred back to Cumberland County.

In February, officials executed multiple search warrants for cellphone records, video footage, digital devices and other digital data, which they “analyzed and used to develop a timeline of events not only surrounding Bonnell’s disappearance, but his whereabouts prior to his disappearance,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received the call about human remains in a body of water in Fayetteville and began working to identify the remains through DNA testing. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on March 28 confirmed the DNA extracted from the remains matched Bonnell’s DNA.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cloud without incident at her residence. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

“Our hearts go out to the Bonnell family, the Special Forces community, and the Methodist University Physician’s Assistant Program during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask that the public be respectful of their privacy and mindful of the comments made on social media. Out of respect for Bonnell and the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”

Methodist University President Stanley T. Wearden also issued a statement on March 29, saying he has “no words to heal your broken hearts.”

“All I can offer is my care and sympathy. We will do all we can to minister to your needs during this time of heavy grief. Please offer grace and care to one another, and let your faculty and staff know whenever you need help or support,” Wearden said in a statement.

He requested members of the community to “keep Clint’s family/friends/classmates in your thoughts, respect their privacy, be mindful of comments on social media, and continue to take care of yourselves and all fellow Monarchs.”

A GoFundMe that was created to help search for Bonnell when he was still considered missing says he served in the Army over a 20-year span and worked as a Green Beret medic.