Northeast faces flooding threats as scorching heat bakes the South

After extreme flooding across sections of the Northeast yesterday, there’s another risk for heavy rain that could produce flash flooding for sections of New England on Monday.

Strong to severe storms will be possible for the Central and Southern Plains, the Midwest and Gulf Coast up along the East Coast.

Through Tuesday morning, portions of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are forecast to be drenched with 2 to 5 inches of rain.

The expected precipitation has prompted flash flood warnings and flood watches across dozens of counties.

Scorching heat will be the story for the Southwest, the South, and Florida this week with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees and humidity, making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Today, the heat index is forecast to reach 106 degrees in Naples, Florida, 103 in Orlando, and 102 in Miami.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to hit 111 degrees in Phoenix, 109 in Las Vegas, and 103 in San Antonio.

