NYC Fire Department battles 5-alarm inferno inside Brooklyn businesses; rescue 3 kids in earlier separate fire

​

The New York City Fire Department responded to a massive, five-alarm blaze in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon which injured 10 fire and EMS crew members.

FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said during a press conference that fire and EMS crews responded to reports of a fire at 106 Lee Ave. in Brooklyn within four minutes, adding that 10 crew members were injured during the inferno that burned several businesses.

Kavanagh said all 10 patients are listed in stable condition, and “everyone is going to be OK.”

DOZENS INJURED IN NYC AFTER DOUBLE-DECKER TOUR BUS COLLIDES WITH MTA BUS

FDNY Chief John Hodges said the five-alarm fire, which over 200 fire and EMS personnel responded to, was challenging because the building where the blaze occurred consisted of nine stores, most of which were locked up.

The firefighters had to use saws to gain entry to the stores, and by the time crews entered, the fire had intensified.

“It was a challenging fire due to the hot weather and the fact that the fire had gained headway before we were able to get water on it,” Hodges said.

MAUI FIRE VICTIMS RECEIVING SCANT SUPPORT FROM ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT, GABBARD CLAIMS: ‘100% COMMUNITY-LED’

By the time he spoke about the fire, though, he said it was looking better than when crews first arrived and that they would most likely have it under control “in a few minutes.”

Earlier in the day, crews responded to a fire just after 11 a.m.

Hodges said crew members responded to 383 Livonia Ave. for reports of a fire on the 11th floor of the 14-story building.

TIFFANY & CO. LANDMARK NYC LOCATION CATCHES FIRE REPORTEDLY DUE TO TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION

When firefighters reached the 11th floor apartment, they discovered the door was locked. Still, the crew was able to gain entry and rescue three children, ages 8, 5, and 4.

Once the children were out of the apartment, CPR was administered until EMS arrived and provided more advanced lifesaving care.

Hodges said the children were rescued within 12 minutes of the initial call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kavanagh noted that New York City police have taken over the investigation of the fire at Livonia Avenue, and have spoken with the parents of the children about why the minors were home alone. The father has since been arrested, she added.

No further details were immediately available.