NYC helicopter tour company shuts down after Hudson River crash that killed 6: FAA

​

New York Helicopter Tours, the company that owned the helicopter that plummeted into the Hudson River near the New Jersey shoreline last Thursday, killing all six people on board, is shutting down its operations immediately, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA made the announcement on Sunday, saying it will continue to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) investigation into the crash, while also launching an immediate review of the tour operator’s license and safety record.

“The FAA is already analyzing airplane/helicopter hotspots nationwide, and we will be hosting a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to discuss the findings, risks, and additional mitigation options,” the FAA added. “Safety is the FAA’s number one priority, and we will not hesitate to act to protect the flying public.”

The ill-fated New York City tour helicopter – a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV – came apart midair on Thursday afternoon before falling into the water upside down near the shoreline of Jersey City, New Jersey, killing a Spanish family of five and the aircraft’s Navy SEAL veteran pilot.

‘EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE’ AS NTSB INVESTIGATES DEADLY HUDSON RIVER TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH

The pilot, as well as Siemens executive Agustin Escobar; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal; and their three young children, were pulled from the water by divers and pronounced dead.

The NTSB announced Saturday that the helicopter was not equipped with any flight recorders, adding that none of the helicopter avionics onboard recorded information that could be used for the investigation.

6 DEAD, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN, AFTER HELICOPTER PLUMMETS IN HUDSON RIVER

NTSB investigators started evaluating the helicopter’s flight control system, and drivers found the main fuselage, including the cockpit and cabin, forward portion of the tail boom, horizontal stabilizer finlets and vertical fin.

Some of the recovered parts will be sent to the NTSB laboratories in Washington for closer inspection, according to the agency.

Divers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) are continuing to search for the helicopter’s main rotor, main gear box, tail rotor and a large portion of the tail boom, NTSB said.

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATING SMALL PLANE CRASH, PILOT DEAD

The helicopter involved in the crash had its last major inspection on March 1, according to the NTSB.

Before the crash, the helicopter had completed seven tour flights, according to officials. The wreck happened during the eighth flight of the day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Assisting with the NTSB’s investigation are the FAA, Bell Helicopter and Rolls-Royce.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.