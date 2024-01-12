NYC man indicted for posing as immigration attorney and stealing thousands of dollars from migrants

​

A New York City man was indicted Thursday on accusations that he posed as an immigration attorney and collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from immigrants seeking to become permanent residents.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of 33-year-old Pablo Israel Ortega Cuenca, who has been charged with two counts each of first-degree immigrant assistance services and third-degree grand larceny, as well as a single count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

“As alleged, New Yorkers looking to become permanent residents trusted Pablo Israel Ortega Cuenca to provide them with legal services, and he broke that trust by taking advantage of them and putting them at risk of deportation,” Bragg said.

In a press release, Bragg’s office referred to court documents and statements made on the record between February 2017 and October 2019.

Cuenca allegedly misled clients about his professional status as an attorney, as well as the fees associated with filing immigration applications.

In one instance, Bragg’s office said, Cuenca told an individual to file a meritless asylum claim, while in other instances, Cuenca failed to file the applications or advise them of their court dates.

“Cuenca misled at least two people into believing that he was an immigration attorney and in doing so also held himself out as either an attorney with the Center for Migration Studies, an employee of the Spanish Consulate, or as a government immigration official,” Bragg’s office said in the release. “Based on these representations, Cuenca received over $11,000 in legal fees from multiple people.”

The DA’s office said it encourages anyone who believes they may be or may know someone who has been a victim of fraud to contact Bragg’s Immigration Affairs Unit at 212-335-3600, or via WhatsApp at 347-371-0877.

Interpreters are available to assist, and the office encourages anyone to reach out regardless of immigration status.