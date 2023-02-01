NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleads with White House for more help on migrant crisis

​

After migrants faced off with New York City police over being transferred from a hotel to free housing, Mayor Eric Adams has called the entire situation “very frustrating.”

“I’m extremely frustrated,” Adams said late last month, speaking of the nearly 21,000 migrants who have been bused to New York since last year without, he says, any plan or coordination.

He had recently returned from El Paso, Texas, a city which ingests nearly 1,000 migrants daily. In December, Adams declared a state of emergency claiming there was simply nowhere to house the migrants.

Republican border governors, who have long complained about the state of the border, have recently started exporting the issue to Democrat run cities that have criticized their handling of the migrant crisis.

These cities, due to their welfare apparatus, diverse communities, and distance from the border, were already appealing destinations for migrants but with Governors like Gregg Abbott, R-Texas, and Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, facilitating transportation the rate at which migrants make the journey has dramatically increased.

In response to this crisis, mayors like Adams have turned to the Biden administration for help.

“The White House must have a real decompression strategy,” Adams says. Among his top requests is for the White House to appoint a single coordinator to handle migrants’ travel, instead of leaving that work to Republican governors whose primary concerns, he claims, may be political, not humanitarian.

The Biden administration rejected the notion that it wasn’t doing enough to help Democrat cities that have been the recipients of migrants. “Look, we’re going to continue to do the work,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing last week, when asked about the mayor’s request.

“I have a Republican governor dumping on my city,” Adams said. “I have a Democratic governor dumping on my city. That is where the national government should have stepped in and said, ‘Wait a minute, let’s coordinate this effort.'”

“Since April, Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” Abbott said in a statement regarding migrant bussing. “Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue defending against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.”