NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he’s leaving Democratic primary to run for re-election as an independent

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he will run his re-election campaign as an independent instead of participating in the Democratic primary.

Adams told Politico on Monday that he wants to “mount a real independent campaign,” saying that the federal bribery charges, which have been dismissed, “handcuffed him.” The New York City Mayor said he’d be “uninhibited” while campaigning.

“I’m in the race to the end. I’m not running on the Democratic line. It’s just not realistic to turn around my numbers and to run a good campaign (from) where we are right now,” Adams said. “It hurts like hell.”

Adams faces an uphill battle in his re-election campaign. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on March 1 that he’d be running for New York City mayor.

U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho on Wednesday dismissed federal charges against Adams, which alleged he used his position to receive luxury travel and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish foreign nationals.

A Quinnipac University survey that was conducted just before and just after Cuomo announced his run for mayor found the former governor enjoying 31% support among New York City Democrats, while Adams garnered 11%.

The same survey found Adams had a 20% approval rating.

During the interview, the incumbent New York City Mayor slammed Cuomo for signing bail reform measures into law which he says led to a rise in crime during the coronavirus era.

“Look at bail reform — that’s Andrew,” Adams said. “He can’t say, ‘I’m going to save the city from the far left’ when he surrendered to the far left.”

Reflecting on the now-dismissed federal charges, Adams said that he has been held back.

“I have been this racehorse that has been held back,” Adams said. “This is so unnatural for me.”

Adams told the outlet that he would submit the required 3,750 signatures on May 27, which would put him on the ballot for November’s election.

“Now I need this runway until November to redefine and remind people: This is why you elected me in the first place,” Adams said.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Maria Paronich and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.