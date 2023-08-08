NYC mystery under investigation after possible human limb found floating off Staten Island

​

New York City officials have a mystery on their hands after a possible human limb was discovered floating off Staten Island on Sunday by a tugboat worker.

The New York City Police Department responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday for a report of what looked like human remains floating in the water.

The extremity, according to police, was found in Great Kills Harbor on the southeastern side of the borough and appeared to be the lower limb to the foot.

CREW TIED TO 200 BURGLARIES BUSTED AFTER BOASTING IN SOCIAL MEDIA PICS: AG

The limb was taken to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner for testing.

FLORIDA POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND 16 YEARS AGO OF WOMAN NEVER REPORTED MISSING

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told the Associated Press testing of the limb is underway to determine if it matches any previously discovered body parts, among other things.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital regarding the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.