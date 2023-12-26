NYC pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to put damper on Christmas while clashing with police: reports

​

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to cancel Christmas in New York City on Monday, as they carried a blood-covered mock Nativity scene across the Big Apple and chanted, “Christmas is canceled here,” according to reports.

Along with chanting the cancelation of Christmas, protesters shouted, “Long live the intifada,” and “NYPD KKK, IDF they’re all the same,” among other things.

The protesters mobbed Rockefeller Center where the popular Christmas Tree and ice skating rink are located and where people go to enjoy the holiday.

One of the signs being carried by a protester read, “While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping,” the New York Post reported. Another read, “No Joy in Genocide,” which was splattered on top of a faux Nativity scene splattered with what appeared to be fake blood and carried on the shoulders of demonstrators.

According to the New York Post, a few scuffles broke out as night fell onto the city, including near St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue, sending cops rushing through the crowd.

Police later arrested people near Grand Central Station and Union Square as clashes continued between protesters and officers.

In one video posted on X, an officer is seen holding his throat, and it is later revealed he was punched in the throat by a protester.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Fox News Digital the investigation into Monday’s protest was ongoing, adding that several arrests had been made, and one officer sustained a shoulder injury.

Earlier in the day, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered near the respective Virginia and Washington, D.C. homes of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, two of President Biden’s top foreign affairs advisors.

Last Week, pro-Palestinian protesters marched through New York City and disrupted transportation at major hubs like Penn Station, Grand Central Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Last month, anti-Israel activists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City by chanting and singing “Palestine will be free,” while others glued themselves to the street along the parade route.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which at least 1,200 people died in Israel and around 240 were taken captive by militants back to Gaza.

More than 17,700 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

