NYC professor gets new gig teaching, months after threatening reporter with machete

​

A New York City college professor who threatened a reporter with a machete in May, appears to have a new gig as an adjunct professor at another school.

The Cooper Union School of Art, which is a private school in Manhattan, lists Shellyne Rodriguez, 45, as an adjunct professor who is teaching a 3-credit sculpture class during the fall semester.

Officials at the school did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding Rodriguez’s hiring.

NY POST REPORTER THREATENED BY MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR REACTS TO POSSIBLE PLEA DEAL: I WANT ‘HER TO CHANGE’

In May, Rodriguez was seen on video lunging out of her apartment and into the hallway where she held a machete to veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s throat.

Fenton had knocked on her door for comment after Rodriguez, a professor at the school, lashed out at Hunter College students manning a table with anti-abortion materials, blasting the content as ‘f- – -ing propaganda” before tossing items from the display.

Rodriguez also followed the journalist to the street, NYPD said, and chased him with a machete.

MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR CHASES DOWN FAST FOOD AFTER ARRAIGNMENT FOR MENACING REPORTER

Rodriguez turned herself into police on May 25 after allegedly threatening to chop up the reporter with a machete.

She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and menacing.

But Rodriguez insisted she was the real victim and said the entire incident “has taken a toll” on her mental health.

NY POST REPORTER CONFRONTED BY MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR SPEAKS OUT: SHE THREATENED TO ‘CHOP US UP’

She has since been fired from Hunter College.

Rodriguez is also embroiled in a federal lawsuit with the NYPD, which she accused of “executing a brutal trap for and assault on the protesters” during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The 2021 civil lawsuit stems from a BLM protest in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on June 4, 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by then-Minneapolis police officers.

At the time, NYC had an 8 p.m. curfew in place. At 7:45 p.m., Rodriguez claimed the NYPD purposefully trapped them and would not let the protestors disperse before the curfew.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“At around 8 p.m., the police then began a brutal physical assault on the protesters, beating them with fists, batons and bicycles; deploying pepper spray; and employing similar violence,” the federal lawsuit says.

About 250 people were allegedly arrested that night, including Rodriguez, and the NYPD allegedly held them in tight quarters during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the lawsuit.

The NYPD denied the accusations in court filings last March. The case continues to wind its way through the judicial system.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.