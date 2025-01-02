NYC protesters follow New Orleans attack by calling for ‘intifada revolution’ hours after rampage

​

Hundreds of demonstrators called for an “intifada revolution” in Times Square on New Year’s Day, hours after a terrorist with an ISIS flag plowed into dozens at a New Year’s parade in New Orleans.

Attendees of the New York City protest — organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the People’s Forum, according to the New York Post — chanted “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution.”

Among other chants were “Resistance is glorious — we will be victorious;” “We will honor all our martyrs;” and “Gaza, you make us proud.”

Protesters carried signs reading “Zionism is a cancer,” “No war on Iran” and “End all U.S. aid to Israel,” the Times of Israel reported.

“We’re sending you back to Europe you white b——,” one woman wearing a keffiyeh shouted at counter-protesters in an exchange captured on video. “Go back to Europe!”

A speaker shouted through a megaphone that “2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism.”

“We will be here every single year for generation after generation until total liberation and return,” the speaker said, according to the Times of Israel.

Several hours before the demonstration, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street.

Jabbar — who was shot dead in a gunfight with police — was a U.S.-born citizen who lived in Texas , FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Alethea Duncan said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The attack unfolded around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, leaving 15 people dead, including Jabbar, and 35 people injured.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raja said Thursday that investigators had recovered several weapons from the crime scene and surrounding areas, including two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in coolers located at the cross-section of Bourbon and Orleans Streets and at a second intersection just two blocks away. He added that the FBI wants to talk to witnesses who may have seen the coolers containing IEDs.

Jabbar served in the Army as a human resource specialist and information technology specialist (IT) from March 2007 until January 2015. Following active duty, he served in the Army Reserve as an IT specialist from January 2015 until July 2020.

During his tenure, he deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010.

Jabbar said in Facebook videos before the attack that he had joined ISIS before this summer and provided a will and testament, according to the FBI.

