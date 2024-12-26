NYC stabbing: Man arrested in connection to unprovoked attack at Grand Central on Christmas Eve

​

A suspect was arrested after a random stabbing spree inside the Grand Central subway station in New York City on Christmas Eve left two victims wounded, police said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that 28-year-old Jason Sargeant, of Brooklyn, was arrested for the assault on two random people.

On Tuesday, just before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an assault at the 42 Street-Grand Central subway station.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was slashed in the neck and a 42-year-old man was slashed in the left wrist.

Police said the man was the first victim and was attacked on the stairs leading to the southbound entrance of the station. Sargeant allegedly slashed the man across his left wrist following an argument.

Moments later, police said Sargeant reportedly confronted the female victim and slashed her on the neck near a turnstile during a second altercation.

EMS responded and transported both victims to local hospitals.

Police said both victims remain in stable condition.

Police also recovered a knife at the scene.

Sargeant was charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of first degree reckless endangerment, and several second degree counts for menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

This attack comes just days after a woman was lit on fire and burned alive on a New York City subway train.

Sebastin Zapeta, 33, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree arson.

Hours after the attack, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted subway safety in New York City in a post on X, and is facing criticism over her “tone-deaf” post.

Hochul claimed that crime has decreased on NYC subways since she deployed the National Guard to mitigate the issue earlier this year, approximately eight hours after the woman’s murder.

Hochul sent 750 National Guard members to the subways last week in an effort to keep holiday crime in check.

“In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day,” Hochul’s post read. “Since deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support @NYPDnews and @MTA safety efforts and adding cameras to all subway cars, crime is going down, and ridership is going up,” she wrote in her post.

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Hochul’s office for comment on the criticism, but did not immediately hear back.

President-elect Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan slammed Hochul on Monday during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“Governor Hochul, shame on you. There’s nothing you can say that’s going to make this right in New York,” Homan said.

Homan, who recently journeyed to the Big Apple to discuss illegal migrant crime with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, pinned some of the blame on the Biden administration for lax federal immigration policies.

“Here’s another example of an illegal alien killing an American citizen. It’s almost a daily occurrence now, because a historic number of criminal aliens are walking the streets, because of this administration’s policy in sanctuary jurisdictions and lax immigration enforcement,” he said.

