NYC suspect wanted after pushing a 75-year-old woman, breaking her leg: police

​

A man is wanted in New York City after authorities say he pushed a 75-year-old woman in an unprovoked assault last week and broke her leg.

The incident happened Thursday around 5:40 p.m. on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 117th Street in Harlem, the NYPD said.

The unknown man allegedly walked up in front of the woman and pushed her to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled east on West 117th Street after the attack.

CALIFORNIA BAKER WHO DIED IN ROBBERY WOULDN’T HAVE WANTED KILLER LOCKED UP, FAMILY SAYS

The 75-year-old victim had broken her femur when she was shoved to the ground, police said. She was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/St. Luke’s following the attack and was listed in stable condition.

GEORGIA DAYCARE OWNER ARRESTED FOR SECOND TIME IN TWO WEEKS AFTER ALLEGEDLY ABUSING CHILDREN

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a man with a dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt under a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers without laces and a black hat.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were 3,816 misdemeanor assaults citywide reported as of Feb. 5 year-to-date, an 11.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to public police crime data.

Felony assaults citywide have increased 12.2% year-to-date, according to the data, totaling 2,333 so far this year compared to 2,079 during the same period in 2022.