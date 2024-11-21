NYC tourist stabbed in swanky area after 3 killed in random attack as DA slams Trump

​[[{“value”:”

A 55-year-old tourist was attacked with a knife while walking on the sidewalk in a swanky neighborhood in New York City on Wednesday, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the stabbing in broad daylight occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. in a neighborhood on the Upper West Side.

Police said that the 55-year-old’s left ear and left cheek were slashed during the seemingly random attack. The victim was transported to a local hospital following the stabbing.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR SLAMS HIS OWN PARTY AFTER DEADLY HOURS-LONG STABBING SPREE

Image 1 of 3

next

Image 2 of 3

prev



next

Image 3 of 3

prev



WATCH:

The suspect fled following the attack, authorities said. Surveillance footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, showed the suspect running from the scene. He was spotted with a knife.

The NYPD are continuing to investigate the incident.

The stabbing comes just two days after a knife-wielding man was charged with killing three people on Monday.

Police arrested 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, a career criminal, earlier this week after he allegedly went on an unprovoked stabbing spree across Manhattan.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER ‘UNPROVOKED’ NEW YORK CITY STABBING SPREE LEAVES 3 PEOPLE DEAD: POLICE

Rivera, who is homeless, has eight prior arrests and had been released from jail just weeks before the fatal knife-wielding attacks.

The stabbings also come against the backdrop of District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s focus in the past year on prosecuting President-elect Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ray Kelly, a former New York City police commissioner and The Guardian Group CEO, told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade that Bragg’s soft-on-crime approach has hindered the city.

BRAGG’S OFFICE VIES TO SUPPRESS JORDAN NEELY’S DRUG ABUSE, PSYCHE RECORDS IN MARINE VET’S CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

“Mr. Bragg is not reasonable,” he told Kilmeade on Wednesday. “He is… a believer in the most radical of approaches. As a matter of fact, the first day in office, he gave us a manifesto over what he’s not going to do. One of them being that he is not going to arrest people for fare-beating, which, by the way, the MTA says that’s where they’re losing three quarters of $1 billion a year on this, and that’s why we have congestion pricing because of District Attorney Bragg.”

The Manhattan district attorney campaigned on prosecuting Trump, saying in an interview in 2021 that he personally planned to focus on the Trump case as soon as he became DA.

“This is obviously a consequential case, one that merits the attention of the DA personally,” Bragg said at the time, according to CNN .

DANIEL PENNY’S NYPD INTERROGATION VIDEO RELEASED IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

The stabbing also comes as Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, is currently on trial facing manslaughter charges for defending New Yorkers on an uptown F train last year.

Penny is fighting manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely, a homeless subway performer, for placing Neely in a fatal chokehold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ongoing trial has raised questions about vigilante justice and subway safety.

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

“}]]