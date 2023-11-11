NYC’s Grand Central Terminal reopens after mob of pro-Palestinian demonstrators swarm, vandalize entrance

​

Service at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan was temporarily suspended on Friday after a mob of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded the streets of New York City to protest Israel’s war in Gaza, creating chaos as some tried to break into the closed station.

The pro-Palestinian rally began at 5 p.m. Friday with over a thousand individuals marching through the streets. Some were seen tearing down posters of the hostages being held by Hamas terrorists and crumbling them up while other demonstrators burned an Israeli flag.

According to an Instagram post from pro-Palestinian organizations Within Our Lifetime and the City University of New York for Palestine, the protest was to “flood Manhattan for Gaza.”

“Gaza calls, we respond. Palestine will be free, because when we resist we win together. Cease genocide. Cease the siege. Cease the blockade. Cease occupation. Cease funding Israel. Cease settler colonization. Cease Zionism. Cease imperialism,” the social media post read, in part.

In social media posts, the Palestinian Youth Movement and other groups called for people to walk out of their workplaces, schools and other activities to join the demonstration.



Video from the protest Friday night showed one protester climbing up a streetpost to tear down American flags and United Nations flags while hoards of protesters gathered and cheered at the base.

“You are unlawfully in the roadway. If you remain in the roadway and refuse to use the sidewalk, you will be placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct,” a NYPD officer is heard saying into a megaphone at the demonstration.

The protester eventually comes down from the post only to be arrested by New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers and taken away from the area kicking and screaming.

In another video, an Israel supporter and his wife are seen walking toward Grand Central Station surrounded by NYPD officers as some pro-Palestinian activists yell in the couple’s direction while following them. The man can be seen arguing with the mob while officers try to keep the groups separated.

At one point, the demonstrators can be heard chanting, “shame on you, shame on you,” at the couple.



By 9 p.m., protesters had amassed outside of Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, causing authorities to close access to the station for a couple of hours. It reopened at 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to a Notify NYC alert.

In a social media video, a mob of protesters could be seen attempting to gain access into the terminal by violently kicking the glass doors, which were locked, ultimately causing damage to one. Law enforcement could be seen standing on the inside of the terminal.



An unknown number of protesters were arrested during the hourslong demonstration.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital the total number of arrests had not yet been calculated.