NYE slashing suspect Trevor Bickford charged with attempted murder of police officers

Authorities charged Trevor Bickford, 19, with counts of attempted murder of a police officer and attempted assault for allegedly attacking two New York City police officers in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve.

Bickford, who is believed to have traveled from Maine, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of an officer and two counts of attempted assault. The NYPD and FBI are handling the investigation together, and FBI agents reportedly entered Bickford’s Maine home on Monday.

Authorities are investigating Bickford for potential ties to Islamic extremism. A high-level police source told Fox News Digital that Bickford was being watched by the FBI’s counterterrorism task force in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s attack. The source also said Bickford recently converted to Islam and a tipster claimed he had expressed interest in going to Afghanistan.

Bickford’s attack struck a rookie police officer first, identified only as Paul. Bickford slashed Paul in the head and then caused minor injuries to another officer before being shot in the shoulder.

Everyone involved is expected to make a full recovery.