NYPD detective with 6-figure salary arrested, accused of swiping $160 in merchandise from Home Depot

A New York City detective was arrested over the weekend after she was allegedly caught shoplifting at a Home Depot in Deer Park, New York.

Suffolk County Police said Christina Cancel, 54, of Hicksville, New York, was arrested and charged on Saturday afternoon with stealing merchandise valued at about $160.

According to See Through NY, Cancel is employed as a Police Officer Detective Specialist with the New York City Police Department, and in 2023, she made over $155,000.

Suffolk County PD said Cancel was charged with one count of theft of $130 worth of merchandise at about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, and another count of theft of $30 worth of merchandise at about 11:50 a.m. that day.

Police did not say what type of merchandise Cancel allegedly stole.

She was also charged with false personation after allegedly providing a false name and date of birth to officers, police added.

New York State Court Records show she is due back in Suffolk County Court on Jan. 26.

NYPD officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the detective specialist’s arrest.

This was not the first time Cancel has been in trouble with the law.

Police records show she was charged in 2015 with using another police officer’s password to search a department database for her own personal reasons. She was also charged with failing to report an incident that happened while she was off-duty, which resulted in a police response.

Cancel was ultimately convicted of the charges and was docked 10 days of vacation.