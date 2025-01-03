NYPD makes arrest in fatal stabbing of on-duty postal worker

​

The NYPD has charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of an on-duty USPS worker on Thursday afternoon.

The woman identified as Jaia Cruz, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing and slashing of the on-duty postal worker inside a Harlem deli.

The victim, now identified as Ray Hodges, 36, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The attack allegedly started after there was a dispute between two customers, according to police.

The weapon was recovered. However, it has not been identified.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) released a statement saying the postal worker was assigned to Manhattan, and they are working with the NYPD.

“USPIS takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation,” the statement said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to USPIS for additional comment.