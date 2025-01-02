NYPD says ‘not a terrorist attack’ after 10 shot outside NYC event space on New Year’s Day

​

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reassured the public that it was “not a terrorist attack” after 10 people were shot outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens on New Year’s Day – the same day a terror attack was carried out in New Orleans.

Officers received multiple 911 calls around 11:18 p.m. for “several people” shot at a private event. The police said around 90 people were inside the location for the event.

Police said three to four males were walking toward the venue and opened fire over 30 times in the direction of a group standing in line outside the event, striking multiple vehicles.

The males ran westbound on 91st Street towards 143rd Place where they entered a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates. Police said the shooting was “not a terrorist attack.”

The victims, six females and four males, were transported to area hospitals. None of the victims are in critical condition and are expected to survive.

A massive police and ambulance response was seen outside the Amazura nightclub which has a capacity for 4,000 people and regularly hosts DJ’s and performances.

The NYPD told Fox News that police are looking for a gray Infiniti sedan that fled the scene.

The shooting capped off a violent New Year’s Day, which began with a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that killed 15 people, and a Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas that killed one person.