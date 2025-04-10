NYPD searches for scooter-riding suspect who left brick with swastika on Tesla Cybertruck in Jewish community

​

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a female suspect they say put trash and a brick donning a swastika on a man’s Tesla Cybertruck this week in a Brooklyn Jewish community.

The woman is being sought by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force in connection with a “hate crime criminal mischief incident” within the confines of the 66th Precinct, according to a news release from the NYPD.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man parked his Tesla Cybertruck opposite 617 Ditmas Ave., when a White woman with long blonde hair placed a brick with a swastika drawn on it on top of his car.

The woman also allegedly dumped garbage and put a black garbage bag on top of the Cybertruck before fleeing on a Razor scooter, traveling west on Ditmas Avenue, according to the release.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded jacket, blue jeans and black rain boots.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The incident comes after the FBI warned the public that Tesla electric vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states since January 2025.

The incidents, which involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Fox News Digital previously reported a Tesla electric vehicle charging station was damaged early Tuesday in Lacey, Washington.

Lacey Police Department officers, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise in the area, found the electric vehicle charging station was damaged.

The FBI is investigating.