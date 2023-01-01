NYPD searching for suspects wanted for string of armed robberies across NYC

​

The New York Police Department is searching for two suspects believed to be behind at least 17 armed robberies across the city, with some of them reported violent.

The first incident happened on Nov. 4, with the most recent occurring around two weeks ago on Dec. 18, according to a news release.

Most of the attacks involve a similar pattern where a vehicle drives up next to the victim(s) before the armed suspects get out, threaten and sometimes beat the victims before stealing items such as cell phones, jewelry and cash.

Both suspects are described as men with slim builds. One was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side of the pant legs.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.