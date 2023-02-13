Ocean City Fire Department welcomes new therapy dog

​

The Ocean City Fire Department recently welcomed its newest member: 20-month-old black Labrador and certified therapy dog Max.

Max was greeted by town officials, first responders and students from Ocean City Elementary School and Seaside Christian Academy, all of whom gathered together at OCFD headquarters for his proud, red carpet debut.

Max, handled by firefighters Ian Spice and Ryan Whittington, has undergone about 18 months of extensive training for his new role. He is highly motivated through contact with people, Whittington said, and is known for his affection and calm, quiet nature.

Chief Richard Bowers believes his department’s new furry friend is sure to lift spirits. Bowers formally welcomed Max to the fire department family by shaking his paw.

“He will bring something that this department and this city needs. Something as simple as petting a dog makes a big difference,” Bowers said. “Max is not just ours. He’s yours too.”

Max will remain at the OCFD, serving as a source of comfort, support and community engagement, Whittington confirmed. He will also make regular appearances at Ocean City Town Council meetings as well as other public, community-centered events.

“Therapy dogs, like Max, have been shown to have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-beings, especially for those in high-stress environments,” Whittington said. “I’m proud to say that this is just the beginning. Our department will continue to explore new and innovative ways to serve our community.”