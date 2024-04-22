Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, killed driving home from work: ‘Another sad day’

​

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side while heading home from work early Sunday morning, according to the department.

The officer was identified as 30-year-old Luis Huesca by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office. Police superintendent Larry Snelling said Huesca was driving home at around 3 a.m. Sunday when he was shot multiple times.

Huesca was still in uniform, but it was covered by other clothing, which Snelling said is normal for off-duty officers. The wounded officer was transported to a Chicago hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

As of Sunday evening, no suspect has been taken into custody and police have not yet offered a motive for the shooting.

CHICAGO WOMAN SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS WITHOUT PAROLE AFTER KILLING PREGNANT TEEN AND CUTTING BABY FROM WOMB

Police responded to the area after ShotSpotter alerted officers to multiple shots fired near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue at 2:53 a.m. Huesca was found outside in the 3100 block of West 56th Street after officers “toured the area,” according to a CPD statement.

Huesca’s vehicle was taken during the incident, but police would not confirm whether the shooting was part of a carjacking, noting the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

“The officer was the victim of the type of crime that he was working against to keep people safe in this city,” Snelling said. “Another sad day for the Chicago Police Department.”

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, FOX 32 Chicago reported. He died two days before his 31st birthday.

DRIVER DEAD AFTER FIERY CRASH INTO CHICAGO-AREA TOLL PLAZA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson said he met with Huesca’s family Sunday morning.

“We are deeply mourning the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team following an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city. No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain,” the mayor said in a statement.

“Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community,” Johnson added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.