Off-duty female cop booked after violent home invasion burglary: police

An off-duty cop in New Jersey was charged and jailed after she allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted two victims last week.

Rebecca Sayegh, 32, was charged with home invasion burglary and two counts of assault, according to the Ocean County Prosecuter’s Office. She was also booked with two counts of criminal mischief, along with terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

The charges stem from an Apr. 25 incident involving a “domestic disturbance” in Berkeley Township. Officers were alerted to the scene at around 11:20 p.m.

“Responding Officers discovered that an individual, later identified as Sayegh – an off-duty Toms River Township Police Officer – had smashed the front glass door of the residence, entered the residence, and then assaulted and threatened two victims inside the residence,” the prosecutor’s office explained.

The 32-year-old also damaged the hood of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims, which was parked in the driveway at the time.

“Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene – after having resisted efforts to peacefully place her under arrest,” the statement said.

“She was originally served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court,” the prosecutor’s office added. “Due to the serious nature of the charges, however, Sayegh was re-charged by way of a warrant on April 28, 2025.”

Sayegh was then transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is currently staying pending a detention hearing.

“Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Berkeley Township Police Department for their efforts in connection with this investigation,” the prosecutor’s office concluded.

In 2021, Sayegh was given a Class B award for her valiant efforts during a house fire, according to the Toms River Police Department.

“Officer Sayegh was first on scene, learned the home owner was unaccounted for and likely still inside,” the police statement about the incident read. “Officer Sayegh was able to escort [the victim] and her pets across the street to safety. Officer Sayegh is commended for her swift action, bravery, and lifesaving actions.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Toms River Township Police Department for additional comment.