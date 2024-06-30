Off-duty NYPD officer among 4 killed after DWI driver crashed into nail salon: ‘Our hearts are breaking’

​

An off-duty New York Police Department officer was among four people killed Friday, when an alleged drunken driver crashed into a Long Island nail salon.

The officer was identified as Emilia Rennhack, 30, who worked in the NYPD’s 102nd precinct.

“The NYPD mourns the loss of @NYPD102Pct Police Officer Emilia Rennhack,” police confirmed on X. “She was tragically killed yesterday while off-duty on Long Island. Please keep her family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts. Rest in Peace.”

Rennhack was at the salon getting her nails done for another officer’s wedding, the New York Post reported.

Steven Schwally was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Suffolk County Police told Fox News Digital.

Schwally, of Dix Hills in Long Island, was speeding through the parking lot when he crashed his Chevrolet Traverse SUV into the Hawaii Nail & Spa, police said.

“Our hearts are breaking following the tragic loss of our 102 Pct. sister P.O. Emilia Rennhack in an off-duty incident yesterday,” the New York Police Benevolent Association wrote on Facebook. “Please join us in praying for her family, friends and coworkers. Funeral arrangements to follow. #RIP”

Rennhack had been with the force since 2018, police said.

The other three victims have been identified as Jiancai Chen, 37, Yan Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50.

Nine others were hospitalized, including a 12-year-old girl.

Schwally was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

Witness Eric Perez told Fox News Digital he heard the crash.

“Sounded like glass shattering,” Perez said. “Like nothing I’ve heard before.”

Footage from the crash showed a massive hole in the small local business where the SUV entered the building.

Police said Schwally drove “all the way through the building,” and his SUV came to a halt at the back of the salon.