Off-duty San Diego sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI after breaching security gate at Naval Base Coronado

A San Diego Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday night after allegedly trying to drive onto a naval base in Coronado without clearance, the department confirmed in a release Saturday.

Sergeant Michael Cruz was arrested on a charge of DUI and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, according to the sheriff’s department who said the 17-year veteran was off-duty at the time.

Military guards at Naval Air Station North Island shot at Cruz’s car after he drove through the checkpoint but no one was hurt, officials added in the release.

The incident caused the base to temporarily lock down, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Naval Base Coronado and the Coronado police who are investigating the incident.

Cruz was released on his own recognizance and is on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. Cruz is with the Sheriff’s Emergency Planning Detail.

“The Sheriff’s Department will not tolerate criminal behavior in its ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement, adding it is “committed to holding its employees to a high standard. Acts such as this do not reflect our values, principles, or commitment to our communities.”