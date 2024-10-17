Officer involved in shooting at Arizona port of entry, US Customs and Border Protection says

​

A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a port of entry along the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A CBP spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the shooting happened on Wednesday, October 16 at the Deconcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.

CBP said one person was injured and flown to a local hospital in Tucson, Arizona.

It is unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

Traffic is currently being routed away from the port as federal and local law enforcement continue to investigate the incident.

CBP said its Office of Professional Responsibility, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations were responding.

CBP added that the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General was notified of the shooting as well.