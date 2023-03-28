Officers who took out school shooting suspect identified, Biden’s tone-deaf statement and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

NASHVILLE MASSACRE – Police identify two officers who took out heavily armed shooter in Christian school rampage. Continue reading …

TONE-DEAF – Biden’s opening statement before addressing Nashville school shooting draws criticism. Continue reading …

KILLER WALKS THE HALLS – Police release security footage showing shooting suspect inside Nashville school.Continue reading …

SEARCHING FOR MOTIVE – A look at the background of 28-year-old trans suspect who opened fire at Christian school. Continue reading …

SLOPE DRAMA – Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash testimony may give her advantage as trial resumes.Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘DISCRIMINATORY ACTION’ – Chip Roy pushes to amend Respect for Marriage Act, include stronger religious protections. Continue reading …

‘INSANITY’ – Democrat governor excoriated for vetoing bill banning gender transition surgery for minors. Continue reading …

GOP FOES – Chris Christie argues ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Donald Trump in ’24, as he touts his own debate chops. Continue reading …

‘BROAD DAYLIGHT’ – Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says staff member ‘brutally attacked,’ sustained ‘life-threatening’ injuries. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘DIVERSITY INITIATIVES’ – Jon Stewart blasts DEI as a ‘salve,’ ‘won’t actually dismantle’ systemic oppression. Continue reading …

‘HARD TO KEEP UP’ – Whoopi Goldberg blows up over political correctness. Continue reading …

‘CLOSE PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP’ – Scottish city demands to see MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s emails with Under Armour founder in legal feud. Continue reading …

TORNADO RESPONSE – FOX Corporation donates $1 million to American Red Cross to support Southern states hit by deadly tornadoes. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – This is why Kamala Harris is visiting Africa.Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This is about introducing flat out totalitarianism into our system. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – This killer’s identity didn’t match the media’s ‘preferred criteria.’Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

COLD AND BOLD – Life-changing pain treatment allows mom to plunge back into parenting. Continue reading …

‘LOST TOUCH WITH REALITY’ – CS Lewis, Tolkien, Orwell among works tagged as triggers for ‘far-right’ extremism by anti-terrorism group. Continue reading …

PRINCE HARRY IN LONDON – Prince William, King Charles have zero plans to give royal ‘warm reception.’ Continue reading …

CHILL OUT: See this dog in Thailand take a break from the heat by relaxing in a bucket of cool water. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Christian artist Phil Wickham reveals how music is a prayer to God. See video …

WATCH: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie touts his debate skills in a New Hampshire town hall.See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“If you want a productive society that extends beyond, say, next week, you teach your kids about hard work and creativity and personal responsibility, respect for authority, but if you want to destroy a society, you funnel a ton of garbage to kids about gender, ideology and twerking.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.