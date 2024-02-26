Officials responding to 2,000-acre fire in Fort Carson, Colorado

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Officials were responding to a wildfire fire Sunday afternoon in Fort Carson, Colorado, according to local reports.

The wildfire is estimated to be roughly 2,000 acres burning through a training center in the southeastern part of Fort Carson, The Gazette reported.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS FDNY FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE THREE PEOPLE FROM BURNING NYC BUILDING

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services was not available for comment.

The blaze comes just hours after another fire was reported on the grounds of Air Force Academy, about 20 miles north.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CSFD units responding to the scene include Wildland 4, Brush 15, Brush 20, Brush 22, Battalion Chief 4, and Special Operations Unit 52.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.