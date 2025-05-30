Oh, Canada: Toronto man pleads guilty after wild airport assault on TSA agents in Miami was caught on video

​

A Canadian man’s layover in Florida turned into a federal case after he attacked two Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Airport in a chaotic outburst caught on video.

Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, of Toronto, pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this month to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers, according to court records.

The charges stem from a December 2024 incident that left travelers stunned and security personnel injured.

TEXAS MAN ‘MAD’ AT TRUMP ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING FELLOW PASSENGER ON FLIGHT TO DC

The trouble began Dec. 27, when McDougall allegedly struck a fellow passenger aboard a Copa Airlines flight traveling from Panama City to Toronto.

According to reporting from Local 10 News, the midair altercation prompted the pilot to divert the flight to Miami, where McDougall was removed from the plane but not arrested.

Instead, he was told he could book another flight back to Canada. McDougall purchased a ticket on Air Canada for the following day.

But as he prepared to board that flight at MIA the morning of Dec. 28, he once again lashed out, this time in the airport.

COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THROWING COFFEE AT AIRLINE EMPLOYEES, FORCING WAY ONTO CANCUN FLIGHT

Authorities said McDougall had already cleared the TSA checkpoint when, without provocation, he randomly struck another passenger around 6:37 a.m., according to court documents cited by WPLG Local 10.

A security guard who attempted to intervene was also assaulted. Two minutes later, McDougall returned to the screening area and targeted a TSA supervisor, swinging wildly. Though the supervisor dodged the punches, another officer who tried to restrain McDougall was hit in the face at least three times, sustaining minor injuries.

The entire encounter was recorded on airport surveillance and released to the public this week. The footage shows McDougall throwing punches, getting flipped over a screening bin cart and continuing to resist as agents struggled to restrain him.

He was subdued and arrested by officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

McDougall pleaded guilty May 19 and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court May 30. Each federal charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

He also faces state charges, including three felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor battery charge, according to Miami-Dade court records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDougall is due back in state court June 2.

TSA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.