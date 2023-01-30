Ohio 6-month-old boy kidnapped in December dies: police

​

A six-month-old boy who was kidnapped with his twin brother last month died on Saturday night, according to reports.

CBS station WBNS in Columbus, Ohio, reported that police detectives responded to reports of an unresponsive child.

Police confirmed with the news station that 6-month-old Ky’air Thomas was declared dead just before midnight on Saturday and an autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.

Columbus Police did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the child’s death or whether charges would be upgraded to murder for Nalah Jackson, 24, who was criminally charged in two states after a three-day hunt after allegedly kidnapping the twin, then, 5-month-old boys.

Jackson was ultimately arrested in Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2022, and charged with felony battery of bodily waste, according to Marion County, Indiana jail records. She was then extradited to Columbus, Ohio, where Jackson was to face two counts of kidnapping.

She was later indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping a minor.

Police had been searching for Jackson since Dec. 19, when she allegedly stole a vehicle from a Columbus Donato’s Pizza while the boys’ mother was inside to pick up an order for a DoorDash delivery.

Ky’air Thomas was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, nearly 70 miles from the pizza restaurant the vehicle was taken from.

Kason Thomas was still missing until Dec. 22, when the vehicle Jackson was accused of taking was found parked outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.

Officers found Jackson and arrested her. They continued to search for Kason until he was eventually found.