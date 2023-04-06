Ohio bus driver ‘won’t take back’ profanity-laced rant at students caught on camera

​

Support grows for the now-former Ohio school bus driver who told students, “I’m going to start kicking some f—— serious a–” in a profanity-laced tirade, after she claimed a group of children had instigated her for years.

The driver, Jackie Miller, resigned after the March 30 outburst, which was caught on camera and went viral on social media. She told 3News WKYC that she had “finally had enough.”

“I’m sorry for the way this went down, I truly am,” Miller told the news outlet. “I do apologize for my actions, but I won’t take it back.”

On that particular day, Miller said the core group of students had acted out “the minute” they boarded the bus, and she claimed one of them had sprayed perfume that had given her a “horrible asthma attack.”

“I had to stop the bus, grab my inhaler and try to get my lungs to open up again,” Miller told WKYC. “I had all the kids open up all the windows. They know this.”

The incident sent her over the edge, and she was seen in the video stomping up and down the bus while cursing and berating students.

“Goddamn it, how much more do you expect me to f—— take?” Miller can be heard saying at one point in the two-minute video.

“I’m sick of all of this s—. I’m done with it. I’m going to start kicking some f—— serious a–,” Miller said. “Do you hear me? My foot’s going to be so far up your goddamn a– it’s going to dangle out your goddamn nose.”

Students were disciplined for their actions, WKYC reported.

Miller’s foulmouthed tongue-lashing became the inspiration for a clothing line of shirts, sweaters and hoodies, which sported one of her quotes around a school bus, with $5 of each sale going to the now-jobless driver.

A GoFundMe was also set up and raised over $60,000, as of Thursday afternoon, so Miller can retire.

“Bus drivers, teachers, cafeteria workers, janitors and school staffs are the hardest working people and a huge influence on our children,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. “Yet they continue to be underpaid and underappreciated. Kids these days are out of control and no one is allowed to reprimand them in fear of losing their job.”

The organizer, listed as Vermilion, Ohio resident Jeff Grob, wrote that this fundraiser is “to help her pay for some time off and for all the years of loyal dedicated service.”

“We applaud her for tolerating as much as she has and are on her team! #Teambusdriver.”

After seeing the outpouring of support, Miller told WKYC, “There’s no words to say how grateful that I am.”

“It restores your faith in humanity. It makes you think that not all people are bad, that there’s really good people in the world,” she said.