Ohio law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people

​

Undercover Ohio officers seized enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people, and two individuals have been arrested.

Law enforcement recovered 570 grams of fentanyl, 660 grams of meth and 139 grams of crack cocaine.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force with the Hamilton Police Department executed two search warrants Tuesday on apartments at 1147 N.W. Washington Blvd.

ARIZONA DETECTIVES SEIZE RAINBOW FENTANYL, FIREARMS, OTHER DRUGS DURING MAJOR BUST

Undercover agents arrested Edward Fox, 33, of Hamilton, and Pierre Wilson, 38, of Hamilton.

Fox is charged with three counts each of trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, all with a major-drug offender specification. All are first-degree felonies.

BIPARTISAN COALITION OF STATE AGS URGE BIDEN TO DECLARE FENTANYL AS WMD AS OPIOID CRISIS RAGES

Wilson is charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

“We will continue to get these lethal drugs off the streets and put the drug dealers behind bars,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Fox and Wilson went for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at Hamilton Municipal Court. Their arraignment will be held at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP