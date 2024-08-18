Ohio man shoots 25-year-old woman outside Taco Bell in suspected murder-suicide, did not know victim: police

​

A suspected murder-suicide outside a Taco Bell in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, last week has investigators searching for answers after the shooter and victim appeared to be strangers to one another.

On Wednesday evening, police found two people shot dead in the drive-thru. Authorities identified the shooter as Jason Williams, 53, and the victim as 25-year-old Megan Keleman.

The incident began when Keleman pulled in front of Williams in the drive-thru, leading to an altercation where police say Williams shot Keleman before shooting himself.

A medical examiner determined Keleman suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and ruled her death a homicide. Williams’ death was ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

WEALTHY MASSACHUSETTS FAMILY MADE MAJOR MONEY MOVES DAYS BEFORE MANSION MURDER-SUICIDE

No motive was immediately clear, and authorities said they have found no evidence that the two knew each other.

Stow Police Chief Jeffrey Film told FOX8 Cleveland that while the investigation is ongoing, the mystery as to why the tragedy occurred may never be solved.

“We do not at this time have any answer for why this happened, and we may never know why,” Film said.

SERIAL KILLER CONFESSES TO 1986 MURDER OF TEEN MOM IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Williams had a prior criminal history, including a recent operating a vehicle impaired charge, and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Keleman had recently completed her MBA at Cleveland State University and worked at a center for at-risk young people, according to social media posts.

A community vigil to honor Keleman was scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. on the front lawn of Stow City Hall.

The event will include candle lighting, prayers led by local pastors and support from counselors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor John Pribonic urged the community to come together in this time of deep sorrow to support Keleman’s family.